World’s First Ship-to-Ship LCO₂ Transfer Completed in Shanghai

On June 19, the world’s first ship-to-ship liquified carbon dioxide (LCO₂) transfer was successfully completed at the Yangshan Deep-Water Port in Hangzhou Bay, Shanghai.

The project was led by Shanghai Qiyao Environmental Technology (SMDERI-QET), a subsidiary of Shanghai Marine Deisel Engine Research Institute (SMDERI), a unit of the China State Shipbuilding Company (CSSC). The project was supported by the Shanghai Port Group Energy Co. and the Shanghai Port Group Logistics Co.

Developed by SMDERI-QET, the Onboard Carbon Capture and Storage System (OCCS) achieved a carbon dioxide capture rate of over 80% with a liquid carbon dioxide purity of 99.9%.

Since the delivery of the first full-process OCCS in early 2024, SMDERI-QET has successfully completed multiple end-to-end LCO₂ offloading projects, from capture to recycling, which have allowed participating owners to achieve higher CII ratings: A first for OCCS technology.

However, until now, wider uptake of OCCS technology has been slowed by inadequate port infrastructure. According to Su Yi, General Manager of SMDERI-QET, many ports are not equipped to manage large-scale carbon storage and recovery or do not have the systems required for ship-to-shore offloading capabilities.

“Furthermore, installing the necessary facilities places high requirements on port and terminal infrastructure, which may be limited by draft restrictions and other factors,” he says. “The ship-to-ship LCO₂ transfer project at the Yangshan Deep Water Port not only proves the viability of OCCS it also eliminates the need for terminal facilities for the transfer, storage and recovery of liquified carbon dioxide.”

Su notes that compared with the ship-to-shore connections, ship-to-ship LCO₂ transfer significantly improves operational flexibility, making it possible to manage loading and offloading for vessels operating in terminals with inadequate infrastructure. “The offloaded LCO₂ is transported by ship directly to a storage and utilisation facility, thus removing one of the biggest obstacles for the large-scale application of carbon capture technology,” he says.



