Wärtsilä to Integrate Voyage Business with Marine Power

Wärtsilä Corporation announced it is integrating its Voyage business into Marine Power as a business unit.

The President of Wärtsilä Voyage Sean Fernback will leave the company and he will be succeeded by Hannu Mäntymaa with immediate effect. Mäntymaa, currently VP, Performance Services in Wärtsilä Marine Power, will take over to lead the integration process until year-end and will join Wärtsilä’s Board of Management for the interim period. He will then continue as the Head of the future Voyage business unit as the integrated organization becomes effective as of January 1, 2023. With the same starting date, the financial figures of the Voyage business unit will be consolidated into Marine Power financials.

Håkan Agnevall, CEO of Wärtsilä Corporation, said, “During the last years Voyage has taken important steps to bring together the teams and competences from several Wärtsilä acquisitions in the marine digital space. During the same period the Voyage business has been severely impacted by the pandemic and recently the closure of Wärtsilä’s operations in Russia. However, the turnaround of Voyage continues, and the intention is to accelerate these efforts through the outlined changes. By linking the unique digital expertise in Voyage with our well-established Performance Services, we take the next step in creating end-to-end digital solutions for maritime customers. With this offering we can further optimize marine operations for lower costs and reduced emissions. Customers can benefit from Wärtsilä’s unique set of capabilities, combining the optimization of vessel operations with ports traffic management and performance-based services for port-to-port operations.

“I would like to thank Sean for his important contribution in developing the current Voyage business and for leading the operations during the past two challenging years. Now we are taking the next step to further integrate our marine offering, and I wish Hannu the best of success in this important role.”