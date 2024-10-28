Wärtsilä to Provide Operational Support for Seven Capital Gas LNG Carriers

Technology group Wärtsilä has signed a five-year lifecycle agreement covering seven 174,000 m3 LNG Carrier vessels operated by Capital Gas Ship Management.

The agreement with Wärtsilä will help Capital Gas to optimize the operations and maintenance of these seven vessels more effectively through 24/7 expert remote support and guidance for troubleshooting and maintenance using specialist diagnostic tools.

It will allow Wärtsilä experts to directly monitor the vessels’ systems and employ advanced diagnostic tools to support the crew with troubleshooting activities and rapid fault resolution.

Furthermore, the agreement is expected to help Capital Gas minimize OPEX and lifecycle costs by enabling preventive interventions that can avoid the need for later expensive repairs and on-site visits.

The seven ships are powered by WinGD X-DF two-stroke, dual-fuel main engines

“The agreement’s combination of technology, high-quality spare parts delivery, and the expert support from Wärtsilä’s Expertise Centres, as well as its global network of workshops and qualified engineers will deliver the operational reliability and certainty that we need to maximise the uptime of these vessels,” said Miltos Zissis, Managing Director, Capital Gas Ship Management Corp.

Wärtsilä and Capital Gas have established a close working relationship over the last few years. In June 2022, the two companies signed an agreement to partner in developing a Fleet Decarbonization Program, a tailored version of Wärtsilä’s Decarbonisation Service initiative. The program is designed to develop an optimal means for achieving the greenhouse gas reduction targets set by Capital Gas.