Wärtsilä Relaunches STC0-23 Sewage Treatment Plant

Wärtsilä Water & Waste, part of technology group Wärtsilä, has relaunched the STC0-23 sewage treatment plant, part of its series of Super Trident technologies.

The relaunch, which comes after a gap of more than 13 years, sees several improvements to STC0-23, including the smallest and most compact design of any Wärtsilä Water & Waste sewage treatment plant. The technology works with both gravity and vacuum waste collection systems and utilizes an activated sludge system to speed up natural biological processes.

STC0-23 uses chemical chlorination and dechlorination to ensure that effluent is clean and safe to discharge overboard in compliance with requirements for marine environmental protection. The new and improved Super Trident Plant has also seen several other specification upgrades, including the ability to be disassembled into two separate tanks for flexibility during installation.

The renewed plant stems from the Hamworthy Super Trident range of sewage treatment systems, which has provided wastewater treatment on all types of vessels for over 40 years. Wärtsilä acquired Hamworthy in 2012.