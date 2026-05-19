Wärtsilä Secures Lifecyle Agreement for Finnish Border Guard Vessels

Technology group Wärtsilä has signed a long-term Lifecycle Agreement contract with Finnish Border Guard.

The 10-year agreement extends existing coverage of ‘Turva’ vessel and will also cover two new vessels, ‘Karhu’ and ‘MT1407’, which are scheduled to join the fleet in 2026 and 2027.

The Baltic Sea is one of the busiest marine areas in the world, demanding the Finnish Border Guard to always be ready.

It is critical that the vessels are operating reliably and efficiently, so that the Border Guard can safeguard the nation’s borders and respond effectively to any situation. Therefore, ensuring optimal maintenance of onboard equipment is a top priority.

In addition to supplying all scheduled spare parts, Wärtsilä will provide operational support, giving prompt expert guidance so that issues can be resolved swiftly.

Wärtsilä will also provide a dedicated contract manager who will oversee all aspects of maintenance, including maintenance planning.

“By optimizing engine performance and maintenance, our agreements help customers enhance operational efficiency, reliability and safety, while also reducing fuel consumption and emissions for improved sustainability.

“Collaborating closely and proactively managing vessel performance, allows us to minimize downtime and support their goals with Wärtsilä’s technical expertise and continuous support,” said Henrik Wilhelms, Director, Agreement Sales at Wärtsilä Marine.