Wärtsilä Signs Five-year Vessel Maintenance Deal with Abu Dhabi's NPCC

Finland-based marine technology company Wärtsilä has signed a five-year vessel maintenance deal with Abu Dhabi-based firm National Petroleum Construction Company (NPCC).

Wärtsilä said that the agreement covered seven vessels in the NPCC fleet and was designed to maximize operational uptime.

"It will also provide flexibility in maintenance scheduling, which will ease chartering arrangements, while providing long-term cost predictability," Wärtsilä said.

NPCC is an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractor to the offshore oil, gas, and petrochemical industries.

Wärtsilä said that the scope of the agreement includes Data-Driven Dynamic Maintenance Planning and 24/7 remote operational support, including Wärtsilä’s Expert Insight service.

"Expert Insight provides predictive maintenance support by combining artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced diagnostics with Wärtsilä’s in-house expertise to identify anomalous behavior in a ship’s machinery. By identifying potential failures and delivering early indication of equipment deterioration, specialists at Wärtsilä Expertise Centres can remotely provide proactive recommendations for preventing issues from occurring," Wärtsilä said.

Henrik Wilhelms, Director Agreement Sales at Wärtsilä said:"This agreement is a renewal to a five-year agreement we have had for five of the ships, and we are proud to extend this agreement and add two more ships to the scope. This new Optimised Maintenance agreement is tailored to meet the specific needs of NPCC and targets to deliver services and solutions that improve availability and optimize efficiency of the vessels – thus reducing carbon footprint."