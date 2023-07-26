Wärtsilä Supplies Energy Saving Propulsion Devices to Vitol Tankers

Wärtsilä has delivered propulsion efficiency devices to two tankers owned by Vitol.

The vessels, Elandra Sea and Elandra Star, managed by Latvian operator LSC Group, had tailored Wärtsilä EnergoFlow and EnergoProFin systems installed during summer 2022.

EnergoFlow is a pre-swirl stator that creates an optimal inflow for the propeller, reducing fuel consumption and emissions in all operating conditions. The EnergoProFin is an energy saving propeller cap with fins that rotate together with the propeller. It reduces the energy losses created by the propeller hub vortex, increasing overall propulsion efficiency and significantly reducing underwater noise.

The efficiencies from these two devices will help the vessels achieve their EEXI requirements and CII ratings, whilst reducing operational costs for Vitol.

A study of operational data has indicated significant emission reductions for two Medium Range (MR) product tankers fitted with Wärtsilä technology, and an average efficiency gain of 6% has been recorded.

“The joint analysis of the data on the Elandra Sea and Elanda Star from last year’s installation is extremely encouraging and we will be installing future devices in 2024. This is one of a number of measures that Vitol will continue to invest in to reduce emissions and improve efficiencies across the fleet,” said Ian Butler, Head of Energy Transition – Shipping, Vitol.

Following the success of these installations, Vitol has recently ordered an additional three EnergoFlow systems and at least four more are being considered for next year.



