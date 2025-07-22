Wärtsilä’s Advanced Simulators to Enhance Malaysia’s Maritime Training Capacity

A new advanced simulation suite, supplied by technology group Wärtsilä, has been inaugurated at the maritime training institute Akademi Laut Malaysia (ALAM), the training arm of Malaysia International Shipping Corporation (MISC), a subsidiary of Petronas.

The integration of Wärtsilä’s latest simulator technology significantly raises the level of maritime education for the region, creating a new generation of highly skilled and proficient seafaring professionals.

ALAM’s new simulation suite features Wärtsilä’s new advanced dual-fuel simulator technology, including the adoption of virtual reality elements to immerse seafarers in realistic training scenarios.

There is also training available to educate seafarers in operating with future sustainable fuels – such as methanol or ammonia, for example – and different engine types, which are essential to the industry’s transformation to decarbonized operations.

During the inauguration, it was announced that ALAM has been included in Wärtsilä’s Maritime Advancement in Simulation, Technology and R&D Services (MASTERS) program, the first in the Asia Pacific region.

The technical simulators provided pertain to full-mission and multi-functional network classroom set-ups, both for engine-room and liquid cargo handling training.

The navigation simulators include a full-mission bridge with 270-degree visualization, three part task bridges, equipped with dynamic positioning and extended reality (XR) training capabilities. The suite also includes GMDSS & ECDIS classroom simulators, as well as Wärtsilä cloud-based simulation for blended learning experiences.

The program is dedicated to the identification, recognition and formalization of Wärtsilä’s relationship with leading global Maritime Training and R&D providers who are not only extensive users of Wärtsilä’s simulation and training products and services, but with whom Wärtsilä collaborates closely to promote advancements in Maritime training.

“The launch of the Maritime Experiential Learning Centre and its recognition as Wärtsilä's first MASTER centre in Asia, reflects ALAM’s strong commitment to raising the standards of Maritime Education and Training (MET) in Malaysia and the Asia Pacific region. As the industry continues to evolve, we must ensure our students are equipped not just with technical skills, but with the ability to lead, adapt, and thrive in a global maritime environment.

“This new facility supports our broader ambition to become the Maritime University of Choice in Asia by nurturing the development of future-ready seafarers through hands-on, immersive, and internationally aligned training programs, including those related to new energy, decarbonization and digitalization,” said Manivannan Subramaniam, Chief Executive of ALAM.