Bouchard CEO Ordered to Step Down

Morton S. Bouchard, III, fourth generation leader of family-owned Bouchard Transportation, has been ordered to step down…

ABS: U.S. Offshore Wind Vessel Demand Set to Soar

It's no longer news that the U.S. is set to become the next big offshore wind market, with an IEA 2019 report forecasting…

Finlandia Seaways Engine Fire Linked to Poor Maintenance

Substandard maintenance was found to be a major contributing factor at the root of a 2018 engine room fire aboard the DFDS…

Vehicle Carrier Ship Hit by Explosion in Gulf of Oman

An Israeli-owned ship, the MV HELIOS RAY, was hit by an explosion in the Gulf of Oman overnight Thursday and a U.S. defense…

Fincantieri to Build Two Submarines for Italian Navy for $1.64B

Italy's Fincantieri will sign as prime contractor a contract worth 1.35 billion euros ($1.64 billion) for the construction…

Livestock Carrier Returns to Spain After Months Stuck at Sea

A shipload of Spanish cattle that had been drifting for months due to concerns over the bovine bluetongue disease docked in Spain on Thursday…

Tanker Shipping Facing a Tough Year Ahead, Says BIMCO

After a turbulent year, low demand looks set to plague the market in the coming months combined with too many ships fighting…

Grimaldi Group Orders Six RoRo Ships

The Grimaldi Group said it signed an order contract worth more than $500 million for the construction of six new ro/ro multipurpose…

RECOTUG: Development Starts on 'World-First' Remote-Control Tugboat

Svitzer, Kongsberg Maritime and the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) signed a deal to jointly develop the RECOTUG, touted…