Saturday, April 30, 2022
Wärtsilä's Earnings in Line with Expectations

April 28, 2022

Credit: Wärtsilä (File Photo)

Finland's Wartsila, a top global marine and energy equipment maker, posted first-quarter earnings roughly in line with expectations on Thursday, citing increased uncertainty in demand and supply in its end markets.

Wartsila said its comparable operating profit increased 61% to 65 million euros ($68.25 million) from 41 million in the year-ago quarter, against a mean estimate of 67.2 million euros expected by 14 analysts in a Vara Research poll commissioned by the company.

($1 = 0.9524 euros)

(Reuters - Reporting by Anne Kauranen; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

