WSP-Led Partnership Secures Baltimore Bridge Rebuilding Contract

Maryland Transportation Authority selected Bridging Maryland Partnership as its general engineering consultant for rebuild of Baltimore bridge that collapsed after cargo ship collision.

Just 10 months after the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA), owner, selected Bridging Maryland Partnership — a joint venture that includes WSP — to provide general engineering consultant services for the reconstruction of the strategically significant bridge.

The $75 million contract with the WSP-led joint venture, including engineering firms Rummel, Klepper & Kahl (RK&K); and Johnson, Mirmiran & Thompson (JMT); was approved on Jan. 8 by the Maryland Board of Public Works. Pre-construction activities for the Key Bridge Rebuild project are underway.

Bridging Maryland Partnership will perform planning, engineering, construction management and program support services to rebuild the bridge along Interstate 695 that crosses the Patapsco River near the Port of Baltimore for MDTA.

The team will assist MDTA in managing Kiewit Infrastructure Co. as it completes the bridge’s design and construction as part of a progressive design-build contract. The WSP team will act as auditor of Kiewit's processes, review engineering and construction submittals and confirm that design and construction meets the standards and specifications.

“WSP has proudly served as a trusted advisor for MDTA previously,” said Matthew Harrell, PE, senior vice president and Maryland business leader for Transportation at WSP. “For this joint venture we pulled together a team that has a proven history working with MDTA and are among its most highly regarded advisors. We’re eager to collaborate.”

As MDTA’s engineering representative for the Key Bridge Rebuild, Bridging Maryland Partnership will manage the accelerated design and construction process. The team’s support services include risk management/analyses; establishing, reviewing, tracking and monitoring cost and schedules; managing project documentation; and consulting with environmental regulators.

WSP has been assisting MDTA as salvage contract manager for the Key Bridge since March 26, 2024, the day of the collapse.

“We were wrapping up work with MDTA on another bridge project when the Key Bridge collapsed,” said Srinivas Gunna, PE, senior vice president and construction manager for the Key Bridge Rebuild project. “That same morning, I was asked if we could assist with the salvage operation, so WSP has been working for MDTA on the project since day one.”

Bridge design is still being finalized.

“It’s going to follow the same alignment, but Kiewit will be completing final design so we should be seeing more details on the design in the near future,” Harrell said. “We look forward to working with MDTA and Kiewit to design and construct a bridge to meet Maryland’s needs.”

Because of the critical importance of the bridge, expediency is a top priority.

“This is a significant opportunity for WSP to participate in our client’s project that will deliver relief to the region and restore a vital structure after such a tragic incident — we’re honored,” Gunna said.