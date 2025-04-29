XMAR Welcomes New Chief Executive Officer

XMAR, a maritime technology company, announced that Hans-Christian Mordhorst is joining the company as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Mordhorst brings more than 25 years of experience in the maritime industry, including a decade of leadership in maritime technology ventures.

Mordhorst previously served as Chief Commercial Officer at Marcura Group, a maritime digital solutions provider, where he oversaw transformative technology initiatives for ports and shipping operations. Prior to that, he was CEO of DA-Desk and also held senior leadership roles at A.P. Moller-Maersk and P&O Nedlloyd, managing large regional business units. This blend of traditional shipping expertise and tech-driven leadership uniquely positions Mordhorst to deliver on XMAR’s strategic vision.

As CEO, Mordhorst will focus on expanding XMAR’s market presence, enhancing its suite of maritime technology offerings and forge more strategic partnerships.

“I feel privileged to join XMAR’s exciting journey at such a pivotal time,” said Mordhorst, Chief Executive Officer. “XMAR has already built a strong reputation for innovation in maritime technology, and I’m super excited to work with our talented team and committed owners to drive our vision forward and deliver new value to our clients.”