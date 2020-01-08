Yang Ming to Launch Taiwan - Japan Service

Taiwanese ocean shipping company Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation said that it continues to enhance its Intra-Asia service network by launching a new Taiwan–Japan service (JCH) effective from January 26th, 2020.



The JCH service will provide weekly direct service between Kaohsiung, Osaka, Kobe and Hakata, said the largest Taiwan-based global shipping logistics services company, operating a fleet of more than 100 vessels.



The launch of JCH service will expand Yang Ming’s existing services between Taiwan and Japan, namely JMV, JTC, JTS, JTX and PAS.



Furthermore, the transit time between Taiwan and Japan’s Kansai region will be shortened by 1~2 days at least.



"With the new service, Yang Ming will be able to continuously provide customers with more comprehensive and competitive services between Taiwan and Japan," it said.