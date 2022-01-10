Yara Seeks Tech Start-Ups for its Accelerator Program

Yara Marine Technologies is accepting applications for the second edition of its 3-month tailored startup accelerator program, Yara Marine X, a program that offers companies a opportunity to develop and pilot their innovative solutions while supported by Yara Marine.

“We are committed to enabling a clean transition to a decarbonized future. We are innovators at heart and always pursuing the improvements we need to make real sustainable change," said Thomas Koniordos, CEO of Yara Marine Technologies. "To achieve this, we must encourage fresh approaches to longstanding problems and welcome new voices within our industry.”

The accelerator program aims to make it easier for early phase startups with relevant clean technologies or work that addresses sustainability to access the resources they need to make their solutions widely available across the maritime industry. The Yara Marine X program is designed to facilitate partnership opportunities, possible investments, and a collaborative future with Yara Marine and its network.

A Yara Marine X screening team will select 10 applicants from the startups that complete the application process. These startups will be invited to an event, currently scheduled for mid-March 2022, where they have the chance to present their business model to a panel of industry experts and receive feedback.

The winner(s) will receive the opportunity to participate a 2-week, highly facilitated, on-site bootcamp in Oslo and/ or Gothenburg and a 3-month tailored accelerator program. Based on individual startup needs, Yara Marine will provide competency guidance and mentorship to the winner(s) enrolled, as well as the chance to work hands-on alongside the Yara Marine X team.



