YIT Eesti to Build Tallinn Cruise Terminal

Estonian port authority Port of Tallinn (Tallinna Sadam) has signed an agreement with compatriot construction company YIT Eesti AS for the construction of new cruise terminal in Tallinn Old City Harbour.



The value of the contract is EUR 13.7 million. New cruise terminal will be completed in July 2021.



The contract includes a 3-storey terminal building with a net area around 4000 m2, pedestrian promenade area at the pier, children’s playground and parking spaces.



The multifunctional and environmentally friendly cruise terminal will be built in the Old City Harbor in the immediate vicinity of existing cruise quays. Both the interior and exterior architecture have focused on the best environmental performance of materials and equipment.



The building will be heated by sea heating and energy will also be drawn from solar panels. Outside the cruise season, the building, which can accommodate up to 2,000 people, is used for events, concerts or conferences.



The cruise season in Tallinn lasts from the end of April to October. In 2019, 338 cruise ships and 656 thousand cruise passengers visited Tallinn Old City Harbour.



The technical design of the terminal building is based on a study that explored how to implement energy efficient, ecological and sustainable solutions in the new building that would suit the Nordic climate and would allow the building to be operated outside the cruise season.



The study was supported by the European Union funding for the Green Cruise Port project implemented under the Interreg Baltic Sea Program.