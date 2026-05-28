Yiulian Dockyard Hong Kong Offers Digital Twin Piping Fabrication

Yiulian Dockyard Hong Kong is open for business following a major facility upgrade and workforce expansion, with on-site digital twin pipe fabrication adopted in cooperation with Irwin Limited.

As the only dockyard in China that accepts vessels alongside laden, the yard targets unplanned dockings for vessels working southern China container ports (Hong Kong, Yantian, Shekou, Nansha) and the Pearl River Delta.

General Manager Zhong Ying said: “To enter any other dockyard in China, you would be required to discharge your cargo first. In Hong Kong, you can come alongside laden. If you have an unexpected need to come alongside our dockyard, we can save you the discharging and loading costs.”

Hong Kong's high land cost has historically limited the scale of in-yard fabrication capacity, particularly for specialized work like PE lining that requires a large factory footprint. Irwin's ability to create as-built digital twins of pipes in their bolted-up condition brings the Shenzhen-based factory to the yard.

“Our customers needed a way to access mainland China's pipe manufacturing capacity, while appreciating that there is still a customs border between Hong Kong and mainland China,” Zhong explains. “By bringing Irwin's AutoMet FAB digital twin process to the yard, we now have the equivalent of an on-site PE-lined pipe factory with a 4–7 day turnaround. Manufacturing happens 30 kilometers away in Shenzhen.”

Irwin's field engineers conduct on-vessel surveys using AutoMet FAB equipment, generating a high-precision digital twin of the existing seawater piping. Crucially, AutoMet FAB captures flange miter and tilt, as well as bolt hole rotation errors — the dimensional details that typically cause fit-up problems on older vessels with deformed flange faces or misaligned bolt patterns.

The digital twin transfers directly to Irwin's integrated PE-lined pipe factory in Shenzhen, where the spools are fabricated as as-built — meaning the new spools match the actual geometry on the vessel, not the original design drawings.

Spools are then delivered yard-side at Yiulian Hong Kong, ready for bolt-up installation with no on-site fabrication and no engine-room hot work.

A recent project on a 20-year-old Panamax container vessel illustrates the dimensional precision this model achieves. Irwin supplied 38 large-bore PE-lined seawater spools — including difficult geometries with multiple elbows and T-connections — and achieved 100% first-time fit. No rework. No on-site re-cutting. Every spool bolted up to the existing system on the first installation attempt.

For older vessels, where decades of service have deformed flanges and shifted bolt patterns, this level of first-time fit — without on-site adjustment or workshop pattern-copying of the existing pipe — was previously not possible.

The PE-lined spools are ABS Type Approved, with a 5-year warranty and an expected service life of more than 15 years. A PE-lined pipe has the corrosion protection of an internal polyethylene lining bonded to a steel pressure-bearing pipe — combining the corrosion resistance of polyethylene with the structural strength of steel.

For a vessel with a large number of seawater spools to renew — and a tight docking schedule — Irwin can survey the pipes during a port call before the vessel arrives at Yiulian Dockyard Hong Kong. The new spools are ready to fit on arrival.

For larger packages, Irwin surveys ahead of the docking and prefabricates the spools so that pipe fitting starts on arrival. For smaller scopes, Irwin engineers attend on arrival to capture the digital twin in the bolted-up condition; prefabricated PE-lined spools are delivered back to the dockyard within 4–7 days of survey.

While the Yiulian Hong Kong cooperation puts the model on-site at the yard, the digital twin process itself is portable. Irwin's engineers can deploy AutoMet FAB equipment on any vessel, in any port — maximizing prefabrication and minimizing on-site labor.

“What Yiulian Hong Kong has done is bring this capability to the yard's doorstep,” says Zhong. “This is an example of how we are working with vessel owners to reduce off-hire time and streamline their dockings.”





