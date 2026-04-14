Zelim’s ZOE Man-Overboard Detection System Becomes First Fully Certified Solution

Zelim has announced that its AI-enabled ZOE man-overboard detection (MOB) system has received official ISO 21195:2020 certification from independent classification body Lloyd’s Register, following successful completion of testing.

This follows sea trials on board the Ambition vessel, managed by Ambassador Cruise Line—the first time the ISO testing has been completed on a cruise vessel. The performance of ZOE was monitored whilst the cruise ship was underway for a continuous period of 90 days, during which the ZOE system achieved a 97% detection rate during simulated man overboard tests, exceeding the ISO’s minimum requirement.

The standard that ZOE has met, ISO 21195, is a globally-recognized benchmark, developed in collaboration between the cruise industry, the US Coast Guard and technology providers, which sets out the minimum required performance for automatic man-overboard detection systems used on passenger ships. While child detection is not a requirement as part of the ISO assessment, ZOE’s certification has made it the first MOB detection system capable of detecting both adults and children using ISO 21195.

The certification of ZOE is expected to have a positive impact on the cruise industry, and the maritime sector more widely, offering a solution to meet requirements outlined in The Cruise Vessel Security and Safety Act of 2010 (CVSSA).

Developed by Zelim, ZOE MOB harnesses advanced computer vision and video analytics to deliver 360-degree surveillance for vessel crew. The system is trained on a proprietary maritime dataset of over 9.5 million annotated objects and is designed to detect man-overboard incidents instantaneously.

