ZeroNorth Provides Voyage Optimisation Solution to Bulker Owners

Cargill has signed a three-year contract that will see ZeroNorth become Cargill’s primary software provider for optimisation of over 600 vessels.

Cargill commenced its strategic partnership with ZeroNorth in 2020. The partnership has expanded over time, with Cargill and ZeroNorth working together to develop ZeroNorth’s fuel model and dry bulk solutions.

Eman Abdalla, Global Operations Director for Cargill Ocean Transportation, added: “We are delighted to announce that we’ve chosen ZeroNorth as our vessel and voyage optimisation digital platform. We have worked together in a strategic partnership since 2020 and are confident that, as part of our newly expanded agreement including their full services available in the ZeroNorth platform, ZeroNorth will continue to deliver the high-quality and impactful service that we are accustomed to and enable our operational digital transformation. We are also looking forward to continuing working together to develop new, market-leading solutions that meet our company needs, as well as those of the wider market.”

The deal with Cargill follows the July announcement that ZeroNorth has been selected by leading global merchant and processor of agricultural goods, Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC), to help accelerate the company’s decarbonisation journey by providing data-driven optimisation services to improve vessel performance and reduce fuel consumption across LDC’s chartered fleet of approximately 200 vessels, ranging from handysize to capesize.



