INTERCARGO Publishes First ESG Review

The evolving environmental, social and governance (ESG) agenda is a roadmap for thriving amidst challenges and securing sustainable success, says The International Association of Dry Cargo Shipowners (INTERCARGO) on publishing its first ESG Review.

Kostas Gkonis, INTERCARGO Secretary General advised that a forward-looking attitude is certainly required when addressing key aspects shaping the future of maritime operations and the dry bulk shipping sector more particularly. “Dry bulk shipping should embrace the ESG agenda as a catalyst for innovation, resilience and long-term success and to effectively communicate its impact on and commitment to sustainability.”

The ESG Review points to significant improvements to dry bulk ship safety over the past decade, achieved alongside substantial growth in the global dry bulk fleet.

Gkonis pointed out: “Seafarers' well-being tops the list of our priorities. Ensuring their safety and welfare is imperative for our sector’s future. People remain the cornerstone of our business model and success.”

Decarbonization stands out as a paramount environmental challenge for ship operators in the dry bulk shipping sector, alongside other environmental concerns such as waste management, hazardous materials disposal, and ballast water impacts. With NGO status at the IMO,

INTERCARGO is working proactively towards shipping’s 2050 net zero goals and in particular to deliver decarbonization with safety.

Gkonis says a clear sense of purpose, coupled with robust governance structures, is crucial for fostering a sustainable and resilient business model, ultimately striving for stronger, safer, and more sustainable dry bulk shipping practices.



