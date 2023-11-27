ZIM Announces Rerouting of Some Vessels

Israel-based container shipping company ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has reaffirmed its continued commitment to serve the East Mediterranean and Israeli ports.

The message comes after incidents in the Red Sea where militant groups have indicated the desire to disrupt Israeli shipping movements.

“Operations to and from these ports will be maintained with the highest regard for safety protocols which are essential to safeguarding the interests of all stakeholders,” said the company in a statement.

“In light of the threat to safe transit of global trade in the Arabian and Red Seas, ZIM is taking temporary proactive measures to ensure the safety of its crews, vessels, and customers' cargo by re-routing some of its vessels. As a result of these measures, longer transit times in the relevant ZIM services are anticipated, though every effort is being made to minimize disruptions.

“ZIM is closely monitoring the situation to address potential risks and ensure the ongoing safety and efficiency of its operations.

“ZIM will maintain the highest level of service to its customers.”



