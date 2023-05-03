Zinus Awarded Contract to Supply Shore Power to Port of Oslo

Zinus has won a contract with PowerCon to supply the Port of Oslo with a shore power solution.

The aim of the project is to make shore power available for all cruise ships that visit the Port of Oslo.

Zinus’s CRU500 is an all-in-one cable management system that integrates with PowerCon’s shoreside electro distribution station and the cruise vessel. The CRU500 can be moved and operated as one unit with cables and cable management system, including both power and signal cables.

Jens Eirik Hagen, Head of Energy Transition at Port of Oslo, says, “In the Port of Oslo, we work systematically to offer shore power to all ship segments. We have a target of 85% emissions reduction by 2030. Shore power for cruise vessels will contribute significantly to this objective. Shore power is the first steppingstone for more sustainable shipping.”



