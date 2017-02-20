Marine Link
Monday, February 20, 2017

Simrad Yachting:Yamaha Command Link Plus Integration

February 20, 2017

Courtesy Simrad

A leader in    the design and manufacture of world-class marine navigation, autopilot, radar, communications and fishfinding    systems, Simrad Yachting announced today an agreement with Yamaha (YAMCF) to integrate the Command Link plus interface into Simrad systems.

The Yamaha Command Link Plus system allows boaters    to monitor the performance of up to four  amaha outboard engines and critical boat systems on the same screen. The integration gives boaters the capability to monitor that data directly from select Simrad displays.

“Our agreement with Yamaha creates another valuable integration option for Simrad customers,” said Leif Ottosson, CEO, Navico. “Adding Command Link Plus functionality to our displays gives users    a powerful tool to maximize the performance of their vessel.

Offering immediate access to vital engine data, in addition to the host of unique    features packed     into every display, Simrad is the perfect choice for boaters with Yamaha outboard engines.”

Command Link Plus integration is expected to be completed in Q3 2017.
 

