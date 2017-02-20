Simrad Yachting:Yamaha Command Link Plus Integration

A leader in the design and manufacture of world-class marine navigation, autopilot, radar, communications and fishfinding systems, Simrad Yachting announced today an agreement with Yamaha (YAMCF) to integrate the Command Link plus interface into Simrad systems.



The Yamaha Command Link Plus system allows boaters to monitor the performance of up to four amaha outboard engines and critical boat systems on the same screen. The integration gives boaters the capability to monitor that data directly from select Simrad displays.



“Our agreement with Yamaha creates another valuable integration option for Simrad customers,” said Leif Ottosson, CEO, Navico. “Adding Command Link Plus functionality to our displays gives users a powerful tool to maximize the performance of their vessel.



Offering immediate access to vital engine data, in addition to the host of unique features packed into every display, Simrad is the perfect choice for boaters with Yamaha outboard engines.”

Command Link Plus integration is expected to be completed in Q3 2017.

