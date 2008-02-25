Kuntz Steps Down at WSDOT

Related News

Dredge Barge Taking on Water Pushed Aground

A dredge barge that was taking on water has been intentionally grounded in the Matagorda Ship Channel near Port Lavaca, Texas, the U.S.

Harvey Gulf Hires Dunn as Subsea VP

Harvey Gulf International Marine announced it has hired John Dunn as Vice President of Subsea Vessel Operations, as the US…

Coal Carrier Sunshine Pride Delivered

Today, Sunshine Pride, an NYK-operated coal carrier for Joban Joint Power Co. Ltd., was delivered by Japanese builder Tsuneishi Shipbuilding Co.

Fincantieri Wins $111Mn ITER Contract

Italian shipbuilding company has been awarded an order worth almost 100 million euros (about 111 million U.S. dollars) to…

Rotterdam Port Explores Option of Geothermal

Research into the geothermal port of Rotterdam is entering the next phase, according to the Port of Rotterdam Authority.Shell…

Verdane Invests in Danelec Marine

Northern European growth equity investor Verdane Capital has taken a majority stake in the Denmark-based maritime hardware…

Keel Laid for Canadian Navy Joint Support Ship

North Vancouver shipbuilder Seaspan Shipyards on Thursday held a keel laying ceremony for the Royal Canadian Navy’s future…

Subsea Robots in the Splash Zone

From their base deep within a former World War II U-boat pen, Norwegian outfit, OceanTech, is developing a set of robot tools…

Corpus Christi Crude Exports Boom

U.S. crude exports from Corpus Christi, Texas, have surged to a record in recent weeks, often surpassing hubs such as Houston and Beaumont…