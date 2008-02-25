Kuntz Steps Down at WSDOT

February 25, 2008

Washington State Department of Transportation announced that Ferries Division Director of Finance and Administration, Sam Kuntz, has stepped down. Kuntz will complete his tenure at the Ferries Division March 1 to pursue other vocational interests and to spend more time with his family. Activities around filling the position will begin after David Moseley, Assistant Secretary for Ferries Division, starts in March.
