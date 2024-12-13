Hindustan Shipyard Lays Keel for New Indian Navy’s Fleet Support Ship

The keel of the first of five Fleet Support Ships (FSS), being built at Hindustan Shipyard, was recently laid at a ceremony held at the shipyard.

The HSL VC11200 project project, when delivered, will considerably enhance the Indian Navy’s operational capabilities also marks a major milestone in the shipyard’s ability to undertake complex projects.

The Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) is providing classification services for all five vessels. These ships are being constructed in compliance with IRS Naval Combatant Rules, with IRS also being required to certify compliance of the vessels with the build specifications.

The vessels are scheduled for phased delivery, starting mid-2027.

The Fleet Support Ships are designed to significantly enhance the Indian Navy’s ‘Blue Water’ capabilities.

They will provide critical support to fleet ships at sea by replenishing fuel, water, ammunition, and stores, enabling sustained maritime operations without returning to harbor.

Furthermore, these ships are designed for deployment for Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations during natural calamities and emergencies.

"IRS is committed to support the Make in India and Atma Nirbhar Bharat call given by Hon’ble Prime Minister. Keeping this in mind, IRS is working in tandem with M/s HSL for this prestigious and ambitious Fleet Support Ship shipbuilding project,” said Cdr KK Dhawan, Head Defence IRS.