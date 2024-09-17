Marine Link
A Modest Proposal for a Museum on the History of Containerization

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

September 17, 2024

The SL-7 was a class of high-speed steam containerships built for SeaLand in the early 1970s, operating at speeds in excess of 33 knots. These ships were later converted to the Algol-class Fast Sealift Ships due to high fuel consumption.

Rik van Hemmen, president of Martin & Ottaway, a SNAME Fellow and columnist for Maritime Reporter & Engineering News, will discuss issues, obstacles and progress on the conversion of an SL-7 vessel into a public education center, during a SNAME-hosted event in New York City on September 26.

"This is not a museum ship project, but rather the beginnings of an industry-wide multifaceted project to drive intermodal transportation into the spotlight, with the aim to increase public interest in maritime education and maritime careers."

  To earn more and to register for this live event, click here.

