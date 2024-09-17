A Modest Proposal for a Museum on the History of Containerization

The SL-7 was a class of high-speed steam containerships built for SeaLand in the early 1970s, operating at speeds in excess of 33 knots. These ships were later converted to the Algol-class Fast Sealift Ships due to high fuel consumption.

Quick Read: Check out Rik van Hemmen's article on the subect as published in theJune 2024 edition of Maritime Reporter & Engineering News

Rik van Hemmen, president of Martin & Ottaway, a SNAME Fellow and columnist for Maritime Reporter & Engineering News, will discuss issues, obstacles and progress on the conversion of an SL-7 vessel into a public education center, during a SNAME-hosted event in New York City on September 26.

"This is not a museum ship project, but rather the beginnings of an industry-wide multifaceted project to drive intermodal transportation into the spotlight, with the aim to increase public interest in maritime education and maritime careers."