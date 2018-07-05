A 33% Rise in SENER’s EBITDA

In order to reflect the most important facts as regards projects, social initiatives and economic results from 2017, SENER has published its Annual Report for the ninth consecutive year, a bilingual (Spanish-English) document with the slogan “The drive to move forward” which also strengthens its commitment to transparency and responsible communication.



One of the most important milestones was, after obtaining full authorization, the Group selling in December 2017 its shares in Industria de Turbopropulsores (ITP) to Rolls-Royce, an important operation that will have a positive impact on strengthening SENER's core engineering activities, as well as giving strategic drive in other sectors such as economic and organisational areas.



As for the 2017 accounts, these reflect an Operating Income of 766.8 million euros, an Operating Profit of 22.1 million euros and a 2,256-strong workforce at the end of the year, figures that confirm SENER’s profits are progressively returning to normal, a process already begun in the previous year.



The report also highlights the development achieved by SENER's four business units (Aerospace; Infrastructure and Transport; Renewables, Power, Oil & Gas; and Marine), which confirm the organic increase and progress made in providing distinctive technological solutions for its clients.

