New Order for Zero-emission Passenger Vessel

A new all-electric passenger vessel is set to enter service in western Norway, as newly formed operator Cityboat has placed an order for a zero-emission shuttle from Hyke to support tourism and local transport around Haugesund’s island network.



Cityboat — a joint venture between express boat operator Rødne and local tourism firm Viking Adventure — has selected the 15-meter Hyke F-15 Shuttle, with delivery scheduled for late 2026. The vessel will be constructed by Herde Kompositt in Hardanger using primarily Norwegian-sourced systems and components.



The newbuild will support passenger and sightseeing operations in and around Haugesund, where Cityboat has already begun harbor cruises using a leased sister vessel from Hyke.



Margaret Hystad, owner and CEO of Viking Adventure and manager of Cityboat, said the electric vessel will enable a new class of tourism experience in the region.



“The Hyke vessel offers our guests an unforgettable experience in close contact with the surroundings, free from noise, vibrations and emissions,” she said, adding that the concept opens a new market segment for the company.



A key differentiator for the F-15 Shuttle is its charging flexibility. Unlike many electric passenger vessels that require dedicated shore infrastructure, the vessel can utilize standard electric vehicle fast chargers as well as conventional AC connections.



Hyke CEO Halvor Vislie said the vessel’s efficiency allows for a full day of operations without recharging, noting that its energy consumption is exceptionally low for its class.





Copyright Hyke





The design has already been proven in public transport operations in eastern Norway, providing a foundation for broader deployment in both tourism and short-route passenger markets.

Enabling New Routes



For Rødne, the investment reflects a broader strategy to expand environmentally friendly maritime transport while exploring new, smaller-scale routes.



CEO Lars A. Rødne said the company has closely followed Hyke’s development efforts and sees the vessel as a commercially viable solution for niche services that were previously uneconomical.



“With its minimal energy consumption and low operating costs, the Hyke F-15 Shuttle represents something completely new in the market,” he said.





Designed for Scalable Production



The F-15 Shuttle is designed, developed and built in Norway, with a focus on lightweight construction, modular systems and serial production. This approach is intended to reduce both build costs and delivery timelines, supporting wider adoption of electric vessels in coastal and urban environments.



With capacity for 50 passengers, the vessel measures 14.9 meters in length and is equipped with a 196 kWh battery system. Fast-charging capability includes 150 kW DC and 22 kW AC options, enabling operational flexibility across different ports.



Early operations in Haugesund have reportedly generated strong passenger interest, pointing to growing demand for low-impact tourism experiences in sensitive coastal environments.



“If things continue like this, there will be more Hyke ferries both in Haugesund and in other cities,” Hystad said.



The project underscores a broader trend in the maritime sector, where advances in battery technology and vessel design are enabling zero-emission solutions not only for ferries and workboats, but increasingly for tourism-focused passenger services as well.



Technical data

Length | 14.9 meters

Width | 5.7 meters

Passenger capacity | 50

Weight | approx. 11 tons

Installed battery capacity | 196 kWh

Charging | 150kW DC, 22kW AC