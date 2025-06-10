AAL Shipping Hits 95% of ESG Targets in 2024 Sustainability Report

AAL Shipping (AAL), a project cargo carrier, released its 2024 Sustainability Report, revealing the company has met 95% of its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) objectives across global operations. The report, developed in alignment with Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards, reflects AAL’s deepening commitment to sustainable maritime logistics.



A key highlight is AAL’s progress in environmental stewardship. Despite expanding its fleet and workforce, AAL reduced overall greenhouse gas emissions compared to 2021. This was largely enabled by the introduction of the company’s new methanol-ready Super B-Class vessels—four of which entered service in 2024. These fuel-efficient 32,000 DWT multipurpose ships feature advanced hull coatings and route optimization software, enabling the transport of more cargo per voyage and fewer overall sailings.



"2024 marked a major milestone in our decarbonisation journey," said Steward Chen, AAL’s Research and Analytics Manager. "The Super B-Class allows us to deliver greater operational efficiency and measurable environmental gains."



On the social front, AAL emphasized its culturally diverse workforce and continued investment in education, employee well-being, and local community outreach. Governance also took center stage, with reinforced anti-corruption measures, stronger due diligence, and active participation in the Maritime Anti-Corruption Network. Notably, AAL reported zero breaches in sanctions, corruption, or cybersecurity.



Chairman Heinrich Schoeller underscored the long-term value of ESG performance: “A sustainable and responsible approach ensures lasting benefits for all stakeholders—our customers, partners, staff, and communities.”



In recognition of its efforts, AAL received Silver honors at the Asia Sustainability Reporting Awards. The report was produced with support from Grow Sustainability Consulting and is available at aalshipping.com.



This latest milestone reaffirms AAL’s role as a sustainability leader in the heavy-lift and project cargo shipping sector.



