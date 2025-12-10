NYK Orders Car Carrier Equipped with Next-Gen Marine DX Systems

Japan’s NYK has ordered a next-generation car carrier equipped with advanced marine digital-transformation (DX) systems aimed at improving navigational safety, reducing crew workload and enhancing operational efficiency.

The vessel, which will measure 199.95 meters in length with a beam of 38 meters, is scheduled for delivery on March 31, 2026, from Shinkai Toyohashi Shipbuilding.

NYK said the newbuild will feature an autonomous navigation system, a large-motion mitigation system designed to limit rolling that could shift vehicle cargo, and a full-vessel Wi-Fi network to improve internal communication.

The company noted that as vessel sizes increase and maritime traffic intensifies, ship handling has become more complex, with nearly 70% of maritime incidents still linked to human error.

The autonomous navigation functionality operates under crew supervision and is designed to support safer operations by automatically avoiding collisions and groundings.

The system assists with tasks typically performed manually during watchkeeping, including information collection, situational analysis and collision-avoidance planning. Developed under the Nippon Foundation’s Fully Autonomous Ship Program, MEGURI2040, it uses AI-driven image recognition and radar target analysis to visualize collision risks, generate evasion plans and perform automatic steering. Manual steering can be reinstated at any point.

The large-motion mitigation system uses real-time radar wave data and vessel-condition inputs to simulate ship motion and recommend course and speed adjustments that minimize rolling. NYK said the goal is to improve vessel stability and protect cargo during adverse sea conditions.

To strengthen onboard communication, the carrier will be outfitted with Wi-Fi access points throughout the ship, addressing longstanding connectivity gaps in areas such as engine rooms, decks and cargo holds. NYK said improved internal communication will support maintenance, emergency response and day-to-day operations, particularly as digital manuals, live video feeds and remote medical consultation become more integral to vessel management.

The car carrier will undergo onboard trials during commercial operations to verify the performance of its new technologies before entering regular service.