ABB Acquires Weather Routing Business

ABB entered into an agreement to acquire the shipping business of DTN Europe BV and DTN Philippines Inc. (hereinafter DTN Shipping), expanding the company’s offering in maritime software. The acquisition of the DTN Shipping portfolio covers vessel routing software, including analytics, reporting, and modelling applications. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions as well as completion of applicable works councils’ consultation procedures. It is expected to close during Q2 2024.

DTN is a global, data, analytics and technology company, headquartered in Minneapolis, MN and Utrecht, Netherlands and operates or has investments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region with support from more than 1,200 employees worldwide.



