ABB, Cydome Partner on Maritime Cyber Risk Management

ABB and maritime cybersecurity company Cydome have teamed up to help shipping companies strengthen operational risk management and maritime safety by integrating voyage optimization and cybersecurity systems.

The collaboration combines ABB’s weather routing and voyage optimization data with Cydome’s AI-based cyber risk management platform to provide ship operators with broader visibility across vessel operations and onboard systems.

The companies said the integration is designed to help operators assess operational and cybersecurity risks simultaneously, enabling stronger prioritization of issues based on both technical severity and operational impact.

The combined platform is intended to improve operational resilience, support business continuity and strengthen decision-making across IT and operational technology cybersecurity functions.

“By integrating ABB's weather routing and voyage optimization data with Cydome's cyber risk management platform, shipping companies enhance their risk visibility and make more informed operational decisions,” said Nir Ayalon, Cydome’s CEO.

“Shipping companies need insights that reflect the reality of vessel operations, and with the digitalisation of shipping, you can’t separate ship operations from cyber operations anymore. ABB’s routing services is a key component in the cross collaboration with Cydome,” said Michael Greavette, Head of Vessel & Voyage Performance at ABB, Marine & Ports Division.