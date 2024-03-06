ABB to Deliver Integrated Propulsion System for CCG’s Next-Gen Polar Icebreaker

Seaspan Shipyards, Canada’s long-term shipbuilding partner for the Canadian Coast Guard (CCG) and Royal Canadian Navy, has awarded ABB a contract to deliver an integrated propulsion system for the first of the CCG’s new-generation polar class icebreakers.

The vessel is expected to be one of the world’s largest and most powerful diesel-electric icebreaker when it enters service in 2030, with ABB supplying vessel systems complying with IACS Polar Class 2 requirements for year-round operations in moderate multi-year ice conditions.

The vessel will have 34MW of propulsive power provided by a single shaftline and twin Azipod units. In addition to increasing efficiency and reliability, Azipod propulsors are said to offer improved maneuverability in icy waters.

This major marine systems order marks a significant milestone for ABB in Canada, with ABB assuming the role of single system integrator responsible for the engineering, delivery and commissioning of the comprehensive propulsion package.

Upon delivery, the vessel will join a reference list of 150 other icebreaking or icegoing vessels outfitted with ABB’s propulsion technology. As the first vessel of its kind to be built in Canada in over 60 years, it will set a performance benchmark for the new generation of domestically built coast guard icebreakers.

The vessel will be constructed under Canada’s National Shipbuilding Strategy (NSS), the nation’s long-term commitment to renew the Canadian federal fleet.

“The Canadian Coast Guard eagerly awaits the construction of the polar icebreakers, which will extend our on-water operations and ensure the continuous delivery of critical services in the high Arctic.

“This includes search and rescue, environmental and humanitarian response, as well as playing a key role in supporting ocean science. Congratulations to Seaspan Shipyards and ABB on striking this new partnership,” said Mario Pelletier, Commissioner, Canadian Coast Guard.