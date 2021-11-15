ABB to Deliver Magnet Shaft Generators for Himalaya's Bulk Carriers

ABB will deliver an equipment package for Himalaya Shipping's ultra-large bulk carriers that will feature innovative shaft generators with a Power-Take-Off (PTO) solution, comprising new drive systems and permanent magnet technology.

The equipment will improve the energy efficiency of the ultra-large bulk carriers by up to four percent while enhancing operational flexibility, and save about 20 percent of space on board compared to a conventional solution.

ABB will deliver an integrated scope of solutions with permanent magnet shaft generators at its core for twelve 210,000 dwt bulk carriers owned by the Bermuda-based shipping company.

ABB’s full scope of supply for the Himalaya Shipping vessels also includes low-voltage drives and transformers, as well as engineering, project management, and commissioning services.

The ships’ energy systems align with goals set out in the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) and Carbon Intensity Index (CII), ABB said.

According to ABB, shaft generator performance gains exploit the inclusion of permanent magnet technology and new ACS880 single drive systems from ABB, the drive system delivering greater responsiveness for the changing power needs of a bulk carrier depending on the speed, bulk freight weight, and electrical load changing.

"The possibility to choose the most efficient operational option from several alternatives allows reducing fuel costs by 3-4 percent, while the footprint of the equipment package is approximately 20 percent smaller compared to equivalent units featuring synchronous excitation machines. In addition, higher power density enabled by ABB’s solution allows reducing fuel consumption and emissions," ABB added.

The capesize vessels will be among the most efficient ships of their type on delivery from New Times Shipbuilding in Jiangsu, China, starting from 2023.

"ABB’s latest series of shaft generators support our initiatives to ensure optimized ship efficiency, reduce CO2 / NOx emissions and deliver maximum performance using less power in a package that is compact, robust, and easy to maintain,” said Jan Andersson from SeaQuest, a Himalaya Shipping consultant.

"We are honored to build these innovative dual-fuel bulk carriers," said Qiaohua Dong, Deputy Director of Ship Design Institute of Jiangsu New Times Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. "With more strict emissions regulations and requirements, our shipyard should also adapt to new technologies and solutions. It is the first time for us to install ABB’s latest shaft generator system. By utilizing this energy-efficient system, it will also help us to develop the capability of building an energy-efficient and environmentally friendly future."

“This contract marks a significant milestone for our new generation of permanent magnet shaft generator-based solutions, with improved energy efficiency,” said Michael D. Christensen, Global Segment Manager Dry Cargo, ABB Marine & Ports. “The solution offers a range of benefits to help shipowners and operators enhance efficiency and reduce emissions without the need for additional investments compared to a standard synchronous excitation machine. Furthermore, the ABB ACS880 drive system ensures supreme performance and the very best uptime in class.”

Per ABB, integrating permanent magnet technology onboard a vessel is straightforward while reducing maintenance costs due to the absence of carbon brushes which need frequent replacement in synchronous excitation machines.

In addition to newbuild vessels, ABB says, permanent magnet technology is also relevant for existing ships, where retrofitting shaft generator systems offers a practical option for improving energy efficiency and cutting emissions.

