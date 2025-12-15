ABB, HDF Energy Target Maritime Decarbonization with Fuel Cells

ABB and HDF Energy have signed a joint-development agreement (JDA) to develop a high-power fuel cell unit for marine applications.

The agreement builds on an earlier Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between ABB and HDF Energy in 2020, envisaging the collaboration.

Foreseeing pilot installations in 2028 - 2029 and serial production from 2030, the agreement initiates a significant step forward for developing fuel cells as a commercially viable option to support maritime decarbonization.

The collaboration combines ABB’s system integration expertise with HDF’s unique capabilities in designing and producing large fuel cell units. France-based HDF will provide the fuel cell technology, while ABB will supply power converters, power management, and electrical and control integration, with the two parties collaborating on specifications, conceptual design, and commercial opportunities.

The high-power fuel cell unit will enable reducing maritime emissions by facilitating the construction of large hydrogen-electric vessels and allowing diesel auxiliary gensets to be replaced with hydrogen fuel cell units on board existing ships.

Where the fuel cells utilize a carbon-neutral fuel such as green hydrogen, the decarbonization impact will be particularly significant.

ABB’s Onboard DC Grid power system will ensure the unit can be integrated seamlessly with other power sources and subsystems such as battery energy storage, where the fuel cells will maximize the operational range and flexibility of the hybrid power system.

The unit also has the potential to accelerate marine electrification as an auxiliary power source for shore-power and -charging infrastructure in ports, supporting peak power demands when grid capacity is limited.

“We at HDF are very excited to combine our fuel cell knowledge with ABB’s marine systems integration expertise to provide a practical means of decarbonizing the maritime industry,” said Hanane El Hamraoui, CEO of HDF Energy.

“ABB and HDF have been collaborating for several years, making significant progress toward a viable solution for decarbonizing larger vessel.

“We at ABB remain fully committed to developing technologies that accelerate maritime decarbonization, and this new agreement with HDF reflects another important step forward,” added Rune Braastad, President, ABB’s Marine & Ports division.