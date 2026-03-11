Equinor to Supply Bio-Methanol to Wallenius Wilhelmsen

Equinor has entered into a two-year bio-methanol supply agreement with Wallenius Wilhelmsen, a major global player in shipping and vehicle logistics, supporting a growing marine segment for low-carbon fuels.

Soon bio-methanol from Equinor will fuel ships that are bringing cars and machinery from points of production to markets. Wallenius Wilhelmsen is a roll‑on/roll‑off (RoRo) shipping and vehicle logistics giant, and will use the bio‑methanol as bunker fuel for its upcoming dual‑fuel methanol vessels.

Wallenius Wilhelmsen will receive the bio-methanol bunkers at the Ports of Zeebrugge and Antwerp, positioning the partnership within key European maritime hubs. Supplies will commence in late 2026.

“We continue to see increasing interest in bio-methanol as a practical, scalable solution for decarbonization of shipping. This partnership with Wallenius Wilhelmsen marks a substantial step forward in bringing Equinor’s bio-based methanol to the growing marine segment for low carbon fuels.

“Equinor has previously signed supply agreements for bio-methanol with Maersk and NCL, and we are progressing several leads for both bio and conventional methanol supply agreements,” said Alex Grant, senior vice president of Crude, Products and Liquids (CPL) in Equinor.

The use of bio-methanol will enable substantial reductions in greenhouse gas emissions from ships that use the fuel and help Wallenius Wilhelmsen provide net zero logistics solutions to their customers.

“Signing this deal with Equinor marks an important milestone for us at Wallenius Wilhelmsen. Securing low-carbon bio-methanol supports the decarbonization of our ocean operations, while strengthening our ability to deliver lower emission end-to-end logistics for customers. Partnerships like this are essential to scaling alternative fuels and moving from ambition to execution,” added Xavier Leroi, chief operating officer Shipping Services at Wallenius Wilhelmsen.

Equinor’s supply of bio-methanol is based on a combination of methanol produced at Equinor’s facility at Tjeldbergodden, Norway, and biogas certificates stemming from captured biogas from manure and other biomass in accordance with the EU Renewable Energy Directive.

The methanol is produced from the biomethane in the gas grid on a mass-balance basis. This way, bio-methanol can be produced in existing facilities using existing infrastructure and plants, enabling quick production while also allowing for less pressure on pristine land, natural resources and the environment.

The method also enables capture of methane emissions that would arise from the manure feedstock if left untouched.