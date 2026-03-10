ABB inks Deal for Orange Marine Cable Repair Newbuilds

ABB has won a contract to deliver a fully integrated electrical power, propulsion and automation system for two hybrid-electric cable repair vessels being built for French shipowner Orange Marine at Colombo Dockyard PLC in Sri Lanka.



The vessels, scheduled for delivery in 2028 and 2029, will support submarine cable maintenance operations across the Atlantic and Indian oceans as well as the Mediterranean, Black and Red seas. Orange Marine is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Orange Group and specializes in the installation and maintenance of subsea telecommunications cables.



Under the agreement, ABB will supply a comprehensive integrated package including power generation, propulsion and automation technologies designed to optimize operational efficiency and reliability during complex subsea cable repair work.



At the core of the propulsion arrangement will be ABB’s Azipod® DO propulsion units paired with Compact RCS (Remote Control System), providing high levels of maneuverability and thrust control. The system enables precise vessel positioning—critical for cable repair operations—while the gearless Azipod design reduces lubrication oil requirements, lowering maintenance needs and operating costs. Its compact footprint also simplifies installation and improves vessel layout flexibility.



The ships will also be equipped with the ABB Ability™ 800xA Integrated Automation System, enabling crews to monitor and control onboard systems from a single interface. A fully integrated energy storage system (ESS) will further enhance efficiency by reducing fuel consumption and emissions, while ABB’s PEMS™ power and energy management system will optimize the use of onboard power resources.



Additional ABB scope includes generators, low-voltage switchboards, propulsion and thruster drives, thruster motors and transformers. The vessels will also feature the ABB Ability™ Remote Diagnostic System, enabling round-the-clock technical support to improve uptime and operational safety.



Demand for cable repair vessels is expected to grow sharply in the coming decades as global subsea telecommunications infrastructure expands. According to a recent report by TeleGeography and Infra-Analytics, the total length of subsea cables deployed worldwide is projected to increase by 48% by 2040, driven by rising data traffic and the need for network redundancy. At the same time, much of the existing cable maintenance fleet is aging, with roughly two-thirds of cable maintenance ships expected to reach the end of their service life by that time.



“Cable repair operations demand exceptional maneuverability, reliability and energy efficiency,” said Didier Dillard, CEO of Orange Marine. “The integration of ABB’s Azipod propulsion, energy management and automation solutions will enhance our vessels’ ability to perform complex subsea interventions safely and efficiently while supporting our objectives to reduce fuel consumption and emissions.”



Thimira S. Godakumbura, Managing Director and CEO of Colombo Dockyard PLC, said ABB’s experience in marine electrical and propulsion systems made the company a natural partner for the project.



“Their technology supports our vision of delivering highly efficient, future-ready vessels for critical subsea cable operations,” he said.



Saara Kuusisto, Global Business Line Manager, Marine Systems, ABB Marine & Ports, said the project highlights the importance of advanced marine technology in supporting global digital infrastructure.



“Subsea cable systems are the backbone of the global digital economy,” Kuusisto said. “ABB’s selection to provide integrated power, propulsion and automation systems for these vessels underscores our commitment to supporting resilient, future-ready digital infrastructure worldwide.”