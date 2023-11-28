ABB to Power Spanish Navy Submarine Rescue Vessel

ABB has secured an order with Spanish state-owned shipbuilding company Navantia to supply the Spanish Navy’s forthcoming submarine rescue vessel, Poseidon, with high-performance, DC-based power and distribution.

Following the delivery scheduled for 2026, the vessel will be the first of its kind equipped with this system. The ship will be responsible for executing and supporting submarine missions, including diving operations, intervention and rescue in accidents and shipwrecks and underwater surveillance, including protection of cultural heritage.

Comprising ABB Onboard DC Grid™, transformers, alternators, battery system, and ABB’s PEMS™ power and energy management system, ABB’s scope of supply will allow Poseidon to meet the Spanish Navy’s demanding requirements for dynamic positioning and strict position keeping capability as well as systems reliability and redundancy. Onboard DC Grid™ will deliver the high efficiency and platform flexibility to support the vessel’s varied and challenging operations, with the battery system covering peak power demands during rescue missions. Meanwhile, power and energy management system will ensure Poseidon’s total power resources are used in a way that optimizes safety and operational efficiency.

ABB’s DC-based power and distribution system represents a low-risk, high-reward investment, says the company. The solution is built on widely proven commercial technology and offers high levels of fault tolerance and redundancy, helping ensure high levels of vessel availability. In addition, the Spanish Navy will gain access to ABB’s global service network, which includes a strong presence in Spain, including its robust support offering throughout the vessel’s lifecycle. In the future, as environmental regulations become increasingly stringent, the Spanish Navy will also benefit from the ability of the Onboard DC Grid™ system to integrate future energy sources.

“The extremely demanding nature of submarine rescue missions calls for the highest standards in safety, fault tolerance and systems integrity from the onboard power and distribution system,” said Sindre Satre, Business Line Manager, Coast Guard and Navy, ABB Marine & Ports. “This order is the latest testament to the operational, service, financial and risk mitigation benefits that come with choosing a commercial, off-the-shelf solution like Onboard DC Grid™ from a reliable technology partner such as ABB. We are proud to have been selected for this project and to continue our collaboration with Navantia and the Spanish Navy.”

A decade on from its first installation, Onboard DC Grid™ has established itself as a staple for multiple vessel types and is currently making headway in the naval and coast guard segments. Recent market breakthroughs include ABB’s contracts with Damen Naval, to supply Onboard DC Grid™ for four F126 frigates of the German Navy and four ASW frigates for Dutch and Belgian navies, as well as an order with Meyer Turku to deliver the system platform, along with Azipod® propulsion technology, to two forthcoming Finnish Border Guard patrol vessels.



