ABB Secures Large Tech Order for Two Wind Turbine Installation Vessels

ABB said Monday it had secured a large order from Yantai CIMC Raffles Offshore Ltd., to deliver an integrated bridge-to-propeller technology for Havfram Wind’s two new NG20000X-HF Wind Turbine Installation Vessels (WTIVs).

The vessels will be able to install offshore wind turbines with a rotor diameter of more than 300 meters, as well as XXL monopiles weighing up to 3,000 tons at water depths of up to 70 meters.

ABB scope comprises four Azipod electric main propulsion units with a total propulsion power of 17 MW; the Onboard DC Grid power distribution system; a 4.1MWh energy storage installation; ABB Ability Marine Pilot Control with Dynamic Positioning System for advanced vessel control, as well as a comprehensive package of automation and digital technology.

Once in operation, the vessels will be able to leverage the benefits of connecting digitally to the ABB Ability Collaborative Operations network for remote support and predictive maintenance, ABB said.

As turbine numbers multiply and sizes increase, latest predictions by the independent expert in assurance and risk management DNV suggest that by 2050, offshore wind will provide as much energy as offshore oil.

The Havfram Wind vessels will have specific capabilities that future-proof them as the offshore wind sector is progressively moving further offshore. These capabilities include instant load power and enhanced dynamic performance available to batteries, plus the maneuverability and station-keeping accuracy brought by Azipod propulsion. In addition, weight benefits provided by Azipod propulsion system can be up to 30 percent compared to traditional mechanical thruster solutions, ABB said.

"Designed to optimize vessel responsiveness, efficiency and safety across the entire operating profile, ABB Ability Marine Pilot Control allows for seamless transition from position control to joystick maneuvering. The DP2 functionality adds redundancy in technical design, ensuring that in the event of a single system fault, the vessel’s position will be maintained. This is particularly important for safe and reliable operations of construction and wind farm vessels working alongside fixed structures," ABB said.

“The performance of our Wind Turbine Installation Vessels will be pivotal in meeting the needs of the offshore wind market today and tomorrow. To ensure superior performance, we chose the broad scope of ABB power, control, propulsion and automation technology, complemented by the through-life support from ABB’s remote diagnostics and global service capabilities,” said Even Larsen, CEO Havfram Wind.

ABB said that the new Havfram Wind vessels will benefit from ABB’s extensive experience in closed-bus and closed-ring solutions for dynamically positioned vessels.

"Closed bus-tie and closed ring operations bring significant benefits and efficiency gains compared to traditional open-ring solutions which require a greater number of online engines and total installed power. Moreover, they meet critical safety regulations, increase operational flexibility, efficiency, and allow cost savings," ABB said.



“We at ABB are in these projects to support the customer throughout the vessel lifetime, and being able to deliver future-proof solutions is of utmost importance for us. I am especially proud of this order, demonstrating the benefits of efficiency, safety and reliability our bridge-to-propeller solution can deliver to our customers in this rapidly growing and demanding market,” said Juha Koskela, Division President, ABB Marine & Ports.



