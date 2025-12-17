Trio of Ammonia-fueled Bulk Vessels Ordered

Amon Maritime was awarded investment grants of NOK 298 million ($29m) from Enova to support the construction of three new ammonia-fueled bulk carriers.

The vessels, each in the Kamsarmax segment with a capacity of approximately 80,000–85,000 DWT, are designed to combine high energy efficiency with carbon free fuel.

Fully aligned with the requirements of the EU Emissions Trading System (EU ETS) and the FuelEU Maritime regulation, they are designed for the future, delivering strong economics under the evolving regulatory regime while ensuring compliance with ambitious climate targets.

André Risholm, CEO of Amon Maritime, said: "This grant provides the foundation to move forward with three additional Kamsarmax vessels. It marks a significant milestone for Amon Bulk and for the shipping industry’s green transition.”

In total, Amon Bulk has now secured more than NOK 552 million ($55m) from Enova to build five ammonia-powered bulk carriers. The first two were announced earlier this year, with three more now added to the program.

All five ships are scheduled for delivery between 2029 and 2030, forming part of a new generation of zero-emission bulk carriers that will help transform global shipping.





Image courtesy Amon Maritime