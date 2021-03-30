ABB to Service Equipment on Canadian Coast Guard Vessels

ABB has won a National Individual Standing Offer (NISO) to provide full-scope services for equipment installed on board Canadian Coast Guard (CCG) vessels, reducing maintenance costs and increasing uptime.

The NISO covers the full range of remote diagnostics and global technical support, cyber security, condition monitoring, spare parts, operational reviews, preventive maintenance and drydocking services.

Full visibility on through-life service is expected to reduce overall maintenance costs, while the advance planning will maximize vessel uptime and timeliness for drydocking, ABB said.

“With far more coastline to patrol than any other coast guard, often in the harshest of conditions, the CCG is exactly the type of customer which can benefit most from including selection of services in a comprehensive package,” said Jyri Jusslin, Head of Service, ABB Marine & Ports. “We are honored to have been chosen to support the smooth-running of vessels operated by one of the leading coastguard organizations in the world.”

The NISO also covers customized technical studies, onboard surveys and engineering support. The proactive approach extends to crew training, where ABB guidance can further minimize the occurrence of failures and downtime duration, ABB said.

ABB’s services will cover ABB technology installed on board CCG’s icebreakers, search & rescue vessels, fishery science, ocean science and specialty ships. Among these ships are four medium icebreakers and six light icebreakers and buoy tenders.