Kongsberg to Supply Propulsion Systems for US Coast Guard Cutter Fleet

Kongsberg Maritime has won a contract from Austal USA to supply propulsion systems for the next four vessels in the United States Coast Guard’s Offshore Patrol Cutter Heritage Class program.

The contract covers delivery of Kongsberg Maritime’s Promas propulsion system, as well as steering gear, rudders, fin stabilisers and tunnel thrusters for the vessels.

The Offshore Patrol Cutter program is expected to include up to 25 ships and is designed to replace the Coast Guard’s medium endurance cutters.

Promas combines a rudder and controllable pitch propeller into a single propulsion system aimed at improving hydrodynamic efficiency and reducing energy use.

The Offshore Patrol Cutter vessels will be 360 feet long, with a displacement of 3,700 long tons, a maximum speed of 22.2 knots and a range of 9,050 nautical miles at 14 knots.

“We’re delighted to have been selected to supply four shipsets of our efficient and effective propulsion system suited to the challenging and varied operations of these new ships. Our Promas systems typically deliver efficiency savings of around 6%, so vessels are able to extend their range, something which can be crucial on longer missions,"said Lisa Edvardsen Haugan, CEO of Kongsberg Maritime.