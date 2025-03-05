The ABC of business at Seawork





Seawork sector-specific hubs, associations, pavilions and trails, offer exhibitors and visitors the opportunity to gather together in a mutually beneficial location.



Whether networking via social events, meetings or speaking sessions on-site, Seawork is the place to do business.



ADC - the Association of Diving Contractors, is hosting the Underwater Intervention Pavilion in the newly named Associations Hall. The member-led not for profit organisation represents the Inland/Inshore Diving Industry Sector in the UK and Ireland with the main aim of promoting safer commercial diving.



British Marine is the trade association for the UK leisure, superyacht and small commercial marine industry. The 1,500+ members come from a broad range of businesses including boat builders, chandlers, brokers, marinas, passenger boats and engines.



EOPSA - the European Onshore Power Supply Association, members are world experts that make Onshore Power Supply/Shore Side Electricity a reality. From design, innovations, permitting, incentives, EPCI, through to operations and maintenance, EOPSA helps to deliver the electrification solutions a 21st century decarbonised port & port-city expects.



IMarEST - Institute of Marine Engineering, Science & Technology brings together marine engineers, scientists and technologists into one international multi-disciplinary professional body; promoting the scientific development of marine engineering, science and technology, exchanging ideas and practices and upholding the status, standards and knowledge of marine professionals worldwide.



HM Government Zone The HMG Zone at Seawork provides a point of presence for a number of Government Departments and Organisations. This year, attendees include the National Shipbuilding Office, Department for Business and Trade, UK Defence Equipment & Support (DE&S), Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA), UK Export Finance (UKEF) and the Royal Navy’s Maritime Category Management and Commercial teams.



The Workboat Association acts as a crucial point of liaison between its membership and key regulatory and industry bodies, providing a unifying platform for industry lobbying and debate. The WA has a membership base of over 250 UK and European workboat owners, operators, stakeholders and professionals, collectively representing circa 2500 operational vessels and approximately 10,000 direct personnel.



A trusted advisor to the UK government, SMI - The Society of Maritime Industries, is the trade association for the UK’s maritime engineering, science and technology community - looking to enable maritime organisations of all sizes to thrive.



National pavilions for Italy and The Netherlands are returning for Seawork 2025.

Netherlands Maritime Technology (NMT) connects, represents and strengthens the maritime manufacturing industry of the Netherlands. NMT represents over 460 shipyards, maritime equipment suppliers and service providers.

Confindustria Nautica, the Italian Marine Industry Association, has represented the Italian marine supply chain covering sectors from shipbuilding to refitting, from components to services, from training to sales networks, up to ports to tourism and charter.



