We Work the Waterways Provides Workforce Development Efforts to Maritime Consortium

We Work the Waterways (WWW) is serving as a workforce development and engagement partner in the launch of the Corn Belt Ports Rural Logistics & Maritime Training & Education Consortium, a multi-state collaboration focused on strengthening the inland maritimeworkforce pipeline across America’s river system.

Bringing together ports, industry leaders, and an initial network of higher education institutions, including community and technical colleges across four states (Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and Missouri), the consortium addresses one of the industry’s most pressing challenges, developing a skilled workforce prepared to meet evolving supply chain demands.

WWW has played an active role in shaping the consortium’s workforce strategy, contributing expertise in student engagement, career awareness, and industry-education alignment. Through its national programming and hands-on Maritime Interaction Days, WWW connects students directly with maritime professionals, creating early exposure and clear pathways into high-demand careers.

The consortium is focused on developing stackable, real-world career pathways aligned with employer needs across inland waterways and logistics, while expanding access in rural and river-connected communities where maritime careers are vital but often underrepresented.

A key component of the consortium’s early momentum is the participation of higher education partners committed to workforce training and credential development.

Participating Institutions (to date):

Western Illinois University

Culver-Stockton College

Northeast Iowa Community College

Eastern Iowa Community College

Western Technical College

Carl Sandburg College

University of Wisconsin–La Crosse

Black Hawk College

Illinois Central College

John Wood Community College

These institutions will play a role in preparing students with the skills and credentials needed to enter and advance within the maritime workforce, while strengthening connections between education providers and industry employers.

The consortium launches at a pivotal time as national efforts intensify to strengthen the U.S. maritime workforce and supply chain resilience. By aligning resources across states, industries, and education systems, the initiative aims to build a more connected and sustainable talent pipeline.

The consortium’s first official meeting took place this week, marking the beginning of coordinated efforts to expand programming, deepen partnerships, and drive long-term workforce impact. Leaders are also exploring future opportunities for national recognition, including potential designation as a Maritime Center of Excellence through the Maritime Administration (MARAD).