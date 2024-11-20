ABL Expands Maritime Consultancy Services to New Zealand

Energy and marine consultancy ABL has expanded its global presence with a new office in New Zealand, to support the country’s growing maritime and offshore energy markets.

The ABL New Zealand office will be led by experienced maritime professional Morwenna Vye, offering the company’s full range of energy and marine consultancy services.

Leveraging the global expertise and resources of ABL Group, the new office will specialize in services including technical due diligence, technical advisory and management consultancy, vessel and yacht surveys, safety and compliance audits, ports and harbors consultancy, marine warranty survey and marine casualty management.

"New Zealand, with its size and strategic location in the South Pacific, is a pivotal hub for maritime activities, including shipping, with 99.7 percent of NZ’s trade transported by sea.

“Given the country’s unique characteristics – its size, isolation, and reliance on international trade – offering a comprehensive range of consultancy services represents an exciting opportunity for ABL. I am very excited to take on this new role,” said Morwenna Vye.

In addition to maritime services, ABL will support the local market in its renewables and decarbonisation initiatives with the company’s multi-disciplined energy transition engineering services, including expertise in emissions consulting and electrification.

ABL has been operational in Australasia since 1988, born out of the presence of AqualisBraemar and LOC. The company’s regional headquarter is located in Perth, with further offices in Sydney and Melbourne.