MOL, BHP Wrap Up Biofuel Bunkering on Capesize Bulk Carrier

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) has completed a biodiesel-blended marine fuel (biofuel) bunkering on its capsize bulk carrier, Midnight Dream.

In March 2025, the vessel was supplied with about 1,000 tons of biofuel in Singapore, initiating MOL’s first biofuel utilization in collaboration with BHP Group on a capesize bulk carrier.

Biofuel is made from organic resources (biomass) of biological origin, such as agricultural residues and waste cooking oil.

The biofuel bunkered in the most recent operation is a blend of about 24% biodiesel (B24) with Very Low Sulphur Fuel Oil (VLSFO), by which about 750 tons of CO₂ emission is expected to be cut down.

Biofuel stands as an effective alternative to fossil fuels, offering lower carbon emissions. Its compatibility with existing marine diesel engines and bunkering facilities ensures a smooth transition without requiring modifications.