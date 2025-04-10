ABL Group Co-Founder Phil Lenox Rejoins in Marine Operations Role

ABL Group co-founder and offshore energy and marine professional Phil Lenox joins Longitude as global director of its marine operations engineering business line.

Longitude, the design and engineering arm of ABL Group, has been providing marine operations engineering, design, and analysis services since its inception in 2006. Its offering supports offshore oil and gas, maritime, offshore wind, and other marine renewable technologies. The team provides engineering, analysis and design to support offshore mobilization, marine T&I, moorings, cables and umbilicals, metocean route and site assessments, and rig operations.

Lenox is one of the founding partners of Aqualis Offshore, the original company behind ABL Group—now Longitude’s parent company. A structural engineer, Lenox was previously the regional managing director for the group’s energy and marine consultancy branch in Asia Pacific until his retirement in 2023.

Based in the UK, Lenox will lead Longitude’s global marine operations teams, working in more than 15 countries spanning Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, and Asia Pacific. As part of his remit, he will also oversee the business line’s further development to support more clients and in more markets.

“I am eager to apply my market experience and to work with the team to explore ways to expand the technical offering even further. The recent introduction of Longitude’s Brazilian branch, with the acquisition of Proper Marine, offers an exciting new chapter for the team. While it enhances our technical capacity, Proper Marine also gives us an established footprint to support South and Central American clients in marine and offshore energy,” said Lenox.