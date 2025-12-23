CMA CGM, DHL Step Up Ocean Freight Decarbonization with Biofuel Deal

DHL Global Forwarding and shipping group CMA CGM have agreed to jointly use 8,990 metric tons of second-generation biofuel to reduce emissions from ocean freight.

The initiative is expected to cut around 25,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions on a well-to-wake basis for container shipments moved under DHL’s GoGreen Plus service, marking a further step in efforts to decarbonize maritime transport.

Under the agreement, the biofuel used will be UCOME, a second-generation fuel derived from waste and residue feedstocks. CMA CGM will physically bunker the fuel across its fleet, while DHL will allocate the associated emissions reductions to customers through its Book & Claim approach.

“This collaboration marks another milestone in our mission towards low-carbon supply chains. By leveraging sustainable marine fuels, we help our customers achieve their climate goals and drive real progress toward decarbonization,” said Casper Ellerbaek, Head of Global Ocean Freight at DHL Global Forwarding.

The initiative combines DHL’s GoGreen Plus service with CMA CGM’s ACT+ low-carbon transport offering, allowing shippers to integrate lower-carbon maritime transport into their logistics operations. DHL said the approach enables customers to reduce well-to-wake emissions by selecting sustainable marine fuel options for their ocean freight.

“Our partnership with DHL demonstrates how collaboration can accelerate the shift to low-carbon shipping. ACT+ offers reliable and scalable solutions backed by our fleet designed for alternative fuels. CMA CGM, committed to Net Zero Carbon by 2050, has already cut the carbon intensity of its shipping activities by 57% since 2008 and is investing heavily in alternative fuels and dual-fuel vessels,” added Olivier Nivoix, Executive Vice President Shipping at CMA CGM Group.

Both companies said they will continue to explore opportunities to scale up the use of lower-carbon fuels and develop further collaborative approaches to reduce emissions across international supply chains.