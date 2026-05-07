ABS Acquires RMC Global to Strengthen Cybersecurity, Risk Management Capabilities

ABS, through its affiliate ABSG Consulting Inc. (ABS Consulting), has announced the acquisition of RMC Global (RMC), a provider of industrial cybersecurity, risk management and resiliency solutions.

The acquisition strengthens ABS Consulting’s capabilities and market position, bringing together two organizations with complementary expertise, shared values and a common mission. Combining RMC’s capabilities with ABS Consulting’s scale, technical depth and global resources, unlocks more integrated solutions for clients operating in increasingly complex risk environments.

“Clients are facing increasing operational risk, cyber threats, and regulatory pressure. Bringing together the expertise of RMC and ABS Consulting strengthens our ability to deliver even greater value and support for our clients through comprehensive, integrated solutions," said ABS Chairman and CEO John McDonald.

He highlighted that the acquisition is both a strategic and cultural fit. RMC’s culture of critical infrastructure protection and industrial cybersecurity aligns closely with ABS Consulting’s focus on protecting people, assets and critical operations around the world.

“What brought our organizations together is a shared culture, mission, and purpose: delivering practical, trusted solutions that protect critical infrastructure and critical missions, enabling resilience in the face of growing risk," said RMC President Vince Kuchar. "By joining ABS with its 164-year mission, we are better positioned to support our clients today and to adapt alongside them in the years ahead."