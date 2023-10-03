ABS AIP for Floating Offshore Nuclear Power Barge

A design for a floating offshore nuclear power barge from HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE) and KEPCO Engineering and Construction Company, Inc. (KEPCO E&C) received approval in principle (AIP) from ABS.

Project collaborators include ABS, HD KSOE, KEPCO E&C and the Liberian International Ship & Corporate Registry (LISCR).

The floating small modular reactor (SMR) barge is intended to serve as offshore power generation for remote communities and island electrification. HD KSOE provided basic designs for the marine systems; then ABS and LISCR completed design reviews based on class and statutory requirements. KEPCO E&C will continue to work on risk assessments for future applications.