Launch, Naming Ceremony at Seaspan for HMCS Protecteur

Seaspan Shipyards, Canada’s long-term, strategic shipbuilding partner for large, complex vessels under Canada’s National Shipbuilding Strategy, and the Royal Canadian Navy have reached an important milestone for the first Joint Support Ship, HMCS Protecteur.

Seaspan will be holding a naming ceremony and celebration for the upcoming launch for the JSS at Seaspan’s Vancouver Shipyards. The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources; Vice Admiral Angus Topshee, Commander of the Royal Canadian Navy; and John McCarthy, CEO of Seaspan Shipyards, will participate in the ceremonial event and be available to media following the formal program.

The Joint Support Ships will replace the former Protecteur-class Auxiliary Oiler Replenishment vessels. In addition to providing critical at-sea replenishment, these multi-purpose warships will also be capable of seamlessly integrating with any Canadian or allied naval task group, and will

significantly extend the range and endurance of these groups through the provision of fuel, ammunition, aviation support, food, spare parts, exercise and gym facilities, and medical and dental care.